Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Grows By 1,800.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of YAMCY stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $63.04. 2,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

