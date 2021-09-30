SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 9,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $400,784. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

