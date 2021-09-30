Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.28. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 61,379 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of -0.68.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.