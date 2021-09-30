Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.29 ($0.30). Approximately 587,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.59 ($0.31).

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.54.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

