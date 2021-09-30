Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.85 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

