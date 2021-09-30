Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $86,909.28 and $11.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,056,711 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

