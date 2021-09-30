Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in September

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QQC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 1,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

