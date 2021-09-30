Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading Down 0.2%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.55. 25,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 26,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

