Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.74

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.74 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 5,574,607 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

