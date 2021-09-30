SIX (SIX) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. SIX has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $96,229.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SIX has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SIX

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

