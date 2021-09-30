Skycoin (SKY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $398,483.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and approximately $398,483.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.