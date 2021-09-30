Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in September

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.
Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile
