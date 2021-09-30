Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 436,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 396,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.30 million and a PE ratio of -63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$55,749.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,862.50. Also, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$42,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,400. Insiders have sold a total of 366,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,855 in the last quarter.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

