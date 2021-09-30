Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 436,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 396,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.30 million and a PE ratio of -63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile (CVE:SYH)
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
