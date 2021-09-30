Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 53,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 57,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLHG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

