Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.43 and last traded at $99.52. 9,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

