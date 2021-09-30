Smart Portfolios LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 632.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,231. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $113.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

