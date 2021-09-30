Smart Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.29. 83,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,943. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

