Smart Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

TTAC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.