Smart Portfolios LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 4.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

