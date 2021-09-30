Smart Portfolios LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,851,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,573 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

