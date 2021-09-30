Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 142,887 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of JAGG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,015. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

