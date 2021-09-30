Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 8.2%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.59. 1,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EM. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

