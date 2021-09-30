SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

