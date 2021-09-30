SmartKey Market Cap Reaches $38.80 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and $968,331.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

