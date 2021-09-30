Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $557,352.53 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $557,352.53 and approximately $8,596.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00098221 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

