Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 21,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

