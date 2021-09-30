Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BICEY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 4,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.
Société BIC Company Profile
