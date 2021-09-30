SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOBKY stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 33,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,315. SoftBank has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

