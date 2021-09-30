Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.04. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 640 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

