SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SEDG traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.22. 501,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average of $263.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 508,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,203,000. DNB Asset Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,201,575. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 174,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

