Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,957. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.43. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.