Sora Validator Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,644.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $348,047.46 and $11,644.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.87 or 1.00056808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00078691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,665 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

