South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 14,590.9% in September

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 14,590.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,685,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBES traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 44,403,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,190,375. South Beach Spirits has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.