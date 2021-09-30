South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $347.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the highest is $355.90 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

SSB stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. South State has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

