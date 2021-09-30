South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $347.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the highest is $355.90 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.
SSB stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. South State has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.
In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
