Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 2.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $3,400,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

