Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $2.71. Sow Good shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 2,842 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.