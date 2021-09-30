SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,748 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 5.30% of SP Plus worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 45,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,682. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $739.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

