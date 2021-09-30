SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $463,541.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00138055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,699.01 or 1.00224732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.35 or 0.06918075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00760057 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

