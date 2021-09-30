SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $291,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,211. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

