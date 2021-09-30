SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.52. 928,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

