SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 210.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,479 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 899,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

