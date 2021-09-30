SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 85,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

