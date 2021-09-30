SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

