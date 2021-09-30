Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

