Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.31 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 118.1% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $86.86 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Pet Games (PETG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,687,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.