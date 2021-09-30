Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in September

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AKIC remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.