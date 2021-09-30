Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,334 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.1% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.78.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.53. 167,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 209.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.63. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

