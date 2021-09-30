Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.86

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $50,404,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

