SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James lifted their price target on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

SRAX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 129,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.93. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

