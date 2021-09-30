SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.